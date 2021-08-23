Flint, MI– Starting today, Aug. 23, the City of Flint will incrementally increase the use of the recently completed secondary water supply pipeline.

In order to test the secondary pipeline, and complete valve repairs on the primary pipeline, the City is going to gradually incorporate more and more water from the secondary pipeline over the course of several weeks.

Having a secondary pipeline is required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to be used in case of an emergency. Flint’s is connected to the Genesee County Drain Commission, while the primary pipeline is connected to the Great Lakes Water Authority delivery system. They both use Lake Huron as the water source.

Now that the project is approved, the City’s water delivery system will move to being 95% from GLWA, and 5% from GCDC. Each week the percentage of GCDC will increase. The second week it will be 25%, then 50%, then 75%, and eventually 100%.

According to a press release from the City, safeguards “will be in place to initiate a full return to water from the current GLWA line within 24 hours in the event of an unanticipated water quality issue.”

Once 100% of the water is flowing through the secondary water pipeline, the repairs on the primary system’s valves will take place. According to a press release from the City, the repairs will also include “automating and modernizing the primary water pipeline system equipment.”

During a special Flint City Council meeting on Aug. 13, the Director of the Department of Public Works Michael Brown said the project was expected to be completed in December.