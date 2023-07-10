Flint, MI — A City of Flint boil filtered water advisory will remain in place until midday Tuesday, July 11, 2023, while officials await the results of bacterial testing.

According to Caitie O’Neill, the city’s communications director, the City is working to repair a break in an 18-inch transmission main at Clifford St. and E. 12th St.

She said this repair is expected to be complete this evening, July 10, but the pipe will not be back in service “until flushing and testing is completed tomorrow.”

In the meantime, the transmission main has been isolated from the rest of the water system and residents should not experience disruptions in service.

O’Neill added that repairs are also ongoing at the following locations:

Glenn Avenue and Home Avenue

Clio Road between Mack Avenue and Dayton Street

The 1800 block of Seymour Avenue

800 E. Foss Ave.

“Repairs of the smaller breaks should be completed sometime tomorrow [July 11] as well,” O’Neill told Flint Beat in an email. “Water service has been fully restored and should not be impacted by these ongoing repairs.”

Flint’s boil filtered water advisory was issued on July 9 out of an abundance of caution, she wrote, since several areas of the city were impacted by the breaks, which city staff became aware of that morning.

O’Neill noted Flint residents should continue to use filtered water, and free filters and cartridges are available for pickup at Flint City Hall, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

While the boiled water advisory is in place, Flint residents should use bottled water or filtered and boiled water for cooking, drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered infant formula.

No precautions are needed for bathing or showering, O’Neill added. When using tap water, bring cold filtered water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Residents should report any changes in their water by calling 810-766-7202.