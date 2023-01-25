Flint, MI—In the midst of a winter weather advisory on Jan. 25, 2023, City of Flint crews began salting roads at 7 a.m. and plan to continue to salt and plow overnight.

Major routes are the first priority, followed by dangerous hills, curves, intersections, schools and hospitals. The third priority is major roadways and the fourth is local roads. Neighborhood roads are cleared after priority roads are passable.

“City crews are working diligently today to ensure that the main arteries of our city are flowing,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “I want to thank our Department of Public Works and Street Maintenance team for their hard work, salting and plowing over 500 miles of roads inside the city of Flint.”

In the event of heavier snowfall, the City of Flint asks residents to refrain from parking on public streets in order not to obstruct snow and ice removal.

Residents can learn more about the City of Flint’s snow and ice removal operations by viewing the 2023 Snow and Ice Control Plan on the City of Flint’s website.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Genesee County, effective until 10 p.m. Wednesday, January 25. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches is predicted.

The National Weather Service advises, “Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel conditions will deteriorate considerably during the afternoon into the evening commute.”

The City of Flint is responsible for salting and plowing streets within city limits. However, Genesee County is responsible for maintaining highways and interstates, including I-75, I-69 and I-475.