Flint, MI — The customer service lobby in Flint City Hall is temporarily closed due to exposure to COVID-19. The lobby is expected to reopen on Monday, January 10, 2022, after a thorough cleaning.
The Customer Service walk-up window will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during this time.
The red drop box at the front doors of City Hall will remain available. Residents are encouraged to utilize this convenient option when making a payment by check or dropping documents off for City of Flint offices. Payments can also be made by calling 1-844-392-3653.
We apologize for any inconvenience.
For any questions, customers can call 810-766-7015.
All other city offices remain available by telephone (and by appointment, if needed) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. See a list of department contact numbers below.
Assessments: (810) 766-7255
City Attorney: (810) 766-7146
City Clerk: (810) 766-7413
City Council: (810) 766-7418
Economic Development: (810) 237-2458
Fire: Call 911 for emergencies
Human Resources: (810) 766-7280
IT: (810) 766-7155
Mayor’s Office: (810) 766-7346
Ombudsperson: (810) 237-2020
Planning and Development: (810) 766-7426
Police: Call 911 for emergencies
Public Health/Water reconnections: (810) 410-2020
Sewer: (810) 766-7079
Street Maintenance: (810) 766-7343
Transportation: Call 911 for emergencies
Trash and yard waste pickup: (810) 410-1134
Water Service Center: (810) 766-7202
Water testing and filters: (810) 410-2020
All employees are required to wear masks at all times in any shared spaces in City Hall, including hallways, open offices, and bathrooms.