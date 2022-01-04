

Flint, MI — The customer service lobby in Flint City Hall is temporarily closed due to exposure to COVID-19. The lobby is expected to reopen on Monday, January 10, 2022, after a thorough cleaning.

The Customer Service walk-up window will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during this time.

The red drop box at the front doors of City Hall will remain available. Residents are encouraged to utilize this convenient option when making a payment by check or dropping documents off for City of Flint offices. Payments can also be made by calling 1-844-392-3653.

We apologize for any inconvenience.

For any questions, customers can call 810-766-7015.

All other city offices remain available by telephone (and by appointment, if needed) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. See a list of department contact numbers below.

Assessments: (810) 766-7255

City Attorney: (810) 766-7146

City Clerk: (810) 766-7413

City Council: (810) 766-7418

Economic Development: (810) 237-2458

Fire: Call 911 for emergencies

Human Resources: (810) 766-7280

IT: (810) 766-7155

Mayor’s Office: (810) 766-7346

Ombudsperson: (810) 237-2020

Planning and Development: (810) 766-7426

Police: Call 911 for emergencies

Public Health/Water reconnections: (810) 410-2020

Sewer: (810) 766-7079

Street Maintenance: (810) 766-7343

Transportation: Call 911 for emergencies

Trash and yard waste pickup: (810) 410-1134

Water Service Center: (810) 766-7202

Water testing and filters: (810) 410-2020

All employees are required to wear masks at all times in any shared spaces in City Hall, including hallways, open offices, and bathrooms.