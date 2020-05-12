City of Flint Customer Service temporarily closed due to COVID-19 exposure

Flint. MI—The City of Flint’s customer service department is temporarily closed due to exposure to COVID-19. The department is expected to reopen on Friday, May 15, 2020, after a thorough cleaning.

For urgent needs, such as water service reconnection, residents can call (810) 410-2020 for assistance.

We apologize for any inconvenience.

Most City of Flint staff continue to work remotely. Those that do report to City Hall or other offices will undergo wellness screenings based on adopted COVID-19 policies.

All employees are required to wear masks at all times in any shared spaces in City Hall, including hallways, open offices, and bathrooms.