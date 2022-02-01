FLINT, MI — The City of Flint is declaring a snow and ice emergency effective 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2020, until 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022. Between 7 and 10 inches of snow accompanied with ice has been predicted over the two-day period, making travel hazardous. Travel should be restricted and limited to travel when absolutely necessary.

The snow and ice emergency is being declared based upon the recommendation of emergency service crews monitoring both current and predicted snowfall, and ice formation within the City.

City offices will be closed on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

Waste collection will continue to be picked up as scheduled. The public will be notified if any change of the waste collection schedule should occur.

During the snow and ice emergency, vehicles are prohibited from parking on the public streets in order not to obstruct snow and ice removal operation. Vehicles parked on the public streets may be towed and impounded so that snow and ice removal operations can be accomplished.