Flint, MI — The City of Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have extended the COVID vaccine and testing clinics at Flint Police Mini Stations. The hours for mini station vaccination/testing clinics will be adjusted beginning today, April 1, 2022 through May 31, 2022.

The updated clinic schedule is Wednesdays and Fridays. Times vary per Flint Mini Station location.

Updated COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Clinics

North End Mini Station (Wednesdays, 5 – 8 p.m.)

4535 Martin Luther King Ave.

Flint, MI 48505

Dort Mall Mini Station (Fridays, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

3600 S. Dort Hwy. Suite 6

Flint, MI 48507

Call 810-410-2020 with any questions