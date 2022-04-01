Never miss a beat! Sign up for the Flint Beat newsletter.
Flint, MI — The City of Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have extended the COVID vaccine and testing clinics at Flint Police Mini Stations. The hours for mini station vaccination/testing clinics will be adjusted beginning today, April 1, 2022 through May 31, 2022.
The updated clinic schedule is Wednesdays and Fridays. Times vary per Flint Mini Station location.
Updated COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Clinics
North End Mini Station (Wednesdays, 5 – 8 p.m.)
4535 Martin Luther King Ave.
Flint, MI 48505
Dort Mall Mini Station (Fridays, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
3600 S. Dort Hwy. Suite 6
Flint, MI 48507
Call 810-410-2020 with any questions
- Additional COVID-19 testing locations.
- Visit the Genesee County Health Department for upcoming pop-up clinics and vaccine information at https://www.gchd.us/coronavirus/vaccineclinics/.
- Learn more about the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services here.
- The latest Coronavirus information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.