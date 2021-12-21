Flint, MI—On Dec. 21, the City of Flint issued an update on the Nov. 22 explosion on Hogarth Avenue that killed two people and leveled multiple homes.

In a bulleted press release, the city confirmed that the impacted area is still under investigation, despite an ongoing lawsuit alleging the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

“The Michigan State arson division is working with insurance companies to secure the blast zone to determine a cause for the explosion,” read the release.

Aside from noting the continuing investigation, the city said its Building and Safety Department has placed door knockers on 56 homes in the area requesting a call to schedule an inspection.

BSI has completed over 10 interior inspections at homes on Hogarth and Larchmont, so far, determining “five homes are in need of repair and inspection before occupancy” and condemning five others.

The release notes that BSI staff will continue to respond to requests for inspection, as needed.

In the meantime, the city of Flint said it continues to work with local community organizations, faith-based facilities, businesses, and surrounding public safety municipalities to help with family resources and recovery efforts.

“Public Health Navigators have reached out to 29 families regarding housing accommodations: 12 families are back in their homes; 6 staying with relatives or friends; 5 staying in a hotel; and waiting on an update from 6 families,” read the release.

The city also issued an update on the “November 22 Flint Home Explosion Fund.”

As of Dec. 15, 2021, the fund has received over $56,000 from over 300 donors, including a $25,000 donation from the C.S. Mott Foundation.

Those wishing to donate to the fund can do so by going to https://www.unitedwaygenesee.org/give or mailing their donation to:

United Way Genesee

ATTN: November 22 Flint Home Explosion Fund

P.O. Box 949

Flint, MI 48501

For those wishing to make essential item donations, Catholic Charities can be reached at (810) 232-995 and Hand of God Ministries can be reached at (810) 766-9278.

Hand of God Ministries is also looking for volunteers to service those in need.

The city encouraged all residents affected by the explosion to call the City of Flint Public Health Office at 810-410-2020, stating that family resources are available for shelter, food, clothing, mental health assistance, housing vouchers, and other essential needs.

The Hogarth Avenue explosion area is still secured with barricades and 24/7 security, according to the release.