Flint, MI — Flint residents will have three opportunities to get free COVID-19 and Flu vaccines at City of Flint locations in the coming weeks.

The Genesee County Health Department will administer vaccines to all ages on a walk-in basis:

Thursday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the new City of Flint Service Center, 4805 Clio Rd. in Flint.

Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the new City of Flint Service Center, 4805 Clio Rd. in Flint.

Wednesday, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Flint City Hall, 1101 S. Saginaw St. in Flint.

“We have a wonderful opportunity to make a variety of resources more accessible for Flint residents at our new Clio Rd. location and I want to thank the Genesee County Health Department for being one of our great partners,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.

“Vaccine access is critical to protect the most vulnerable members of our community, and I’m pleased that we can make vaccines available for free at both Flint City Hall and the new City of Flint Service Center.”

For more information, please contact the Genesee County Health Department by calling (810) 257-3612.