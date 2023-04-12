Flint, MI — The City of Flint is hosting departmental budget hearings throughout the next month as city officials work to put together the 2023-2024 budget.

All of the hearings will take place in the dome auditorium located on the basement level of the south building of City Hall.

On Wednesday, April 12, 2023, the Planning and Development, Building Safety and Inspections, Community and Economic Development, Parks and Planning and Zoning departments will hold their hearings from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The Office of the Ombudsperson will hold its hearing from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and the Fire Department has its hearing from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Then, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, the following departments will hold their hearings:

Human Resources and Labor Relations will hold its hearing from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.

The Legal Department will hold its hearing from 6:15 to 7 p.m.

The DPW, Transportation, Sanitation, Traffic Engineering, Street Maintenance, Water Treatment Plant, Water Pollution Control and Water Service Center will hold their hearing from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, the Police Department will hold its hearing from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and the City Clerk and City Council will hold their hearing from 7 to 8 p.m.

On Monday, May 15, 2023, the following departments will hold hearings between 5:30 and 7 p.m.:

Finance

General Budget

Payroll

Purchasing

Information Technology

Treasury

Customer Service

Assessments

Facilities (Maintenance)

The Mayor’s Office, Administration, Blight Elimination, Economic Development and Public Health will hold their hearings from 7 to 8 p.m.