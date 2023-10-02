Flint, MI — The City of Flint will host a tire buyback event on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, from 9 a.m. 1 p.m.

The event, hosted in partnership with the Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission, will take place at Environmental Rubber Recycling, located at 6615 N. Dort Hwy.



“Tires are a major source of pollution in our community and when we remove them from the environment, we make Flint a safer and healthier place for our families,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “Discarded tires often end up in waterways, where they can leach harmful chemicals into the environment and even contribute to flooding in our streets and neighborhoods by blocking storm drains. But tires don’t roll into rivers and vacant lots by themselves. I encourage Flint residents to take advantage of this opportunity to dispose of tires the right way. Let’s protect Flint’s environment, infrastructure, and people from the impacts of more frequent and severe storms caused by climate change.”

Flint residents will receive $1 per tire up to a maximum of 25 tires, or $25 per load of 25 tires or more. Participants must show proof of city of Flint residency.

Only auto and light truck tires will be accepted. This tire buyback event is for residential use only; no commercial vehicles are allowed.

For more information, contact the Blight Elimination Division at (810) 237-2090 or the Waste Services Coordinator at (810) 766-7135 ext. 2605.