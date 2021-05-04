Flint, MI — Flint residents can safely dispose of non-commercial tires during the City of Flint’s free tire recycling event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021.

“The tire buyback event is one of the many ways to get us all working together to Fight Blight in our City,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “With the help of great community partners and residents, we will continue to create safer, cleaner and healthier neighborhoods.”

Flint residents can receive $1 per tire (maximum $25) by dropping off tires during the event. Only auto and light truck tires will be accepted. This tire disposal event is for residential use only, no commercial vehicles allowed. Participants must show proof of Flint residency.

What: Free Tire Disposal & Buyback Event

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021

Where: Environmental Rubber Recycling, 6515 N. Dort Highway

This event is made possible through the partnership of the City of Flint, Genesee County Recycle, Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission and Environmental Rubber Recycling.

For more information, contact the City of Flint Fight Blight office at (810) 237-2090 or the City Sanitation office at (810) 410-1134.