Flint, MI—The City of Flint will host a webinar for prospective applicants for the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) community grant programs, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The webinar is free and open to the community, but participants must register in advance, which can be done by clicking here. The presentation will include simultaneous Spanish and American Sign Language interpretation.



After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

According to a Jan. 26 city press release, city staff and representatives from Flint’s ARPA compliance firm, Ernst & Young, will present an overview of each grant program opportunity, the scoring rubric for funding decisions, grantee responsibilities, and how to use the Flint grants website.

The presentation will conclude with 30 minutes for questions and answers. It will also be recorded and posted on the City’s ARPA webpage so that prospective applicants can continue to refer to it.

The city’s press release also noted that in addition to the webinar, technical assistance providers can help nonprofits, businesses, and community-based organizations interested in applying for funds.

Those providers are available to answer general questions and interpret requirements, provide support with project concept and budget development, offer assistance with accessing the application system, and coordinate with the City of Flint for financial and reporting compliance questions.

Prospective applicants can contact technical assistance providers for assistance, free of charge:



Flint Innovative Solutions

Athena McKay

athena@flintinnovativesolutions.org

810-529-6607

Neighborhood Engagement Hub

Michelle Kachelski

michelle@nehflint.org

810-214-4829

North Flint Neighborhood Action Council

Patrick McNeal

director@northflintnac.org

810-219-9515

The Power Initiative

Claricha Evans

coordinator@thepowerinitiative.org

313-405-7624

Social Impact Philanthropy & Investment (SIPI)

Steve Wolbert

steve@sipi-inc.com

810-624-6430

On Jan. 23, the City of Flint launched an application for eligible organizations to apply for funds to administer community programs that will serve Flint residents in three priority program areas—housing and blight elimination, public health, and economic development. The application will close at 5 p.m. March 27, 2023.

A total of $15,660,000 is available for community grant programs as part of Flint’s allocation of ARPA funding. The application and program requirements are detailed in the Notice of Funding Opportunity, available at cityofflint.com/ARPA.

Final funding award decisions will be made by the Flint City Council and Mayor Sheldon Neeley. Grant applications will be reviewed by an ARPA Community Advisory Committee comprising Flint residents from each ward, who will make funding recommendations to the Council and the mayor. City officials say the committee selection is pending and members will be announced soon.