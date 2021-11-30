Flint, MI– The city of Flint is set to be completing a final assessment of the Hogarth Ave area following an explosion that happened last week.

On Nov. 22, around 9:30 p.m. there was an explosion in a house on the 3900 block of Hogarth Avenue. Three homes burned down as a result, but the force of the explosion shook homes all down the street, resulting in broken windows and other structural issues.

According to a press release from Nov. 29, the city of Flint has identified a total of 27 “damaged or destroyed” homes.

Twenty of those homes had their utilities shut off following the explosion to prevent any further damage from happening. One of the homes had their utilities restored, but the remaining 19 homes will have their utilities shut off until a final assessment of the area, which includes pressure testing the gas lines, is completed this week.

The city’s Building and Safety Department will also be going door to door throughout this week to provide home inspection information for all of the 27 damaged or destroyed homes. Blight laborers will also be out on the scene this week continuing to board and secure the windows and doors of damaged homes.

According to the release, there will also be a site manager in the neighborhood to assist residents with questions about their property.

The Flint Police Department’s Sgt. Tyrone Booth said there is no update regarding their investigation into the cause of the explosion, which is still unknown.

Residents with homes potentially damaged by the explosion can call the city’s hotline at 810-410-2020 for assistance.

You can also call The Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 for housing and financial assistance. Catholic Charities can also help with housing needs, at (810) 232-9950.