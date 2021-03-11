Flint, MI– The City of Flint will be receiving an estimated $99.33 million in COVID-19 relief through the American Rescue Plan President Joe Biden signed into law today.

The $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package was created to aid the country in recovering from the financial and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to providing funds to the city, it will also include direct benefits for Flint families.

According to a press release sent out by the city today, the city’s finance department estimates that Flint households will get “more than $125 million from the benefits included in the package, including an additional federal stimulus check as well as the expanded Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.”

Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the City is expecting the first installment of funds within the next two weeks.

“This is a real game changer as it relates to making sure the community is thriving,” Neeley said. “It’s a very refreshing thing…and gives us more time to help restructure our financing to be a self-sustaining city that is not susceptible to…any other dangers.”

He said the City will be receiving more information about the restriction of the funding and how it will be spent in the coming days, but that he knows “it will allow us to invest in true recovery from the intersection of crises we have weathered.”