Flint, MI — The City of Flint Treasury Department will waive penalties for residents paying their winter tax bills through Friday, February 19, 2021.

City of Flint winter tax payments are due by February 15. However, February 15 was Presidents Day with banks and many businesses closed. The City of Flint also declared a snow emergency on February 16, 2021, so city offices were closed today.

“This is a continued effort to put people first during extreme circumstances,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “I thank the Customer Service and Treasury Department team for their continued leadership and commitment to providing high quality service to the residents of the City of Flint.”