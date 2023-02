Flint, MI—Residents citywide are advised to boil water for drinking and cooking due to a major water main break on Cedar Street, near the Shelter of Flint.

According to a City of Flint Press release, locations throughout the city may experience low water pressure.

The City of Flint Water Department has identified the source of the break around 11 a.m. this morning and are asking residents to please avoid the Cedar Street area while crews work to restore water service.

This is a developing story.