Flint, MI—The City of Flint is preparing for the coming winter storm and urges residents to refrain from parking on public streets in order not to obstruct snow and ice removal.



Vehicles parked on public streets may be towed and impounded so that snow and ice removal operations can be accomplished.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Genesee County, effective from 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 through 4 a.m. Sat. Dec. 24. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches is predicted, with winds gusting as high as 50 mph. During this time, we encourage residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

The City of Flint’s Street Maintenance team has been preparing all week and is standing by to clear the roads of snow and ice.

“Our trucks are ready with snow plows on,” Department of Public Works Director Mike Brown said. “We have ample salt in our salt barn, and we have crews on call, ready to come in at any time.”

Major routes are the first priority, followed by dangerous hills, curves, and intersections, and schools and hospitals. The third priority is major roadways and the fourth is local roads. Subdivision roads are cleared after priority roads are passable.

“The men and women of the Flint Department of Public Works stand ready to do an outstanding job, as they have the past two and half years,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “They are ready to clear snow and ice and make sure that the main arteries of our city are flowing. We’ve removed record amounts of snow and ice from the streets in recent years, and we’ll continue to move our work forward.”

For more information about the City of Flint’s snow and ice removal operations, please visit https://www.cityofflint.com/street-maintenance/.

The City of Flint is responsible for salting and plowing streets within city limits. However, Genesee County is responsible for maintaining highways and interstates, including I-75, I-69 and I-475.

For information about road conditions on highways and interstates in and around Flint, visit the Genesee County Road Commission’s website at https://www.gcrc.org/.