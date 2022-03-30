FLINT, Michigan — Yard waste collection will start the week of April 4, 2022, for residents in Flint. Yard waste is picked up weekly on residents’ normal trash collection days through December 2, 2022.

“Spring is blooming in Flint,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “This time of year means it’s a great opportunity to kick off spring cleaning in our neighborhoods to keep Flint beautiful.”

A separate truck collects yard waste on the same day as residents’ regularly scheduled trash day. Compost materials should be placed at the curb at least 10 feet from regular trash no later than 7 a.m. on pickup day.

Compost is limited to 50 pounds in each brown paper lawn and leaf bag. Acceptable materials include grass clippings, weeds, leaves, twigs and. Brush can be up to 2 inches in diameter and 4 feet in length, tied in bundles not to exceed 50 pounds.

All compost material must be placed in paper bags with a maximum capacity of 32 gallons or an open container with a maximum capacity of 32 gallons weighing less than 50 pounds.

