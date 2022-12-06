Flint, MI—The City of Flint released an application for its Community Advisory Committee, a group tasked with helping the city decide how to award over $18 million of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to local organizations.

According to a Dec. 6 City of Flint press release, applications for the committee are due by 5 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2023.

The announcement follows the City’s months-long promise to create a process for granting over $18.1 million in Flint’s ARPA money to community organizations seeking funding for projects in economic development, neighborhood improvement, public health, and public safety and youth development.

While there remains no application process for those community groups, the website hosting the committee application notes the City will release the community groups’ application “in the coming days” as well.

For now, those interested in joining the advisory committee can submit their application online.

It requires an applicant’s name, email, address, age and ward before moving on to optional questions around race. The application also requires an applicant’s gender and a description of their interest in serving on the committee among further questions about experience and other commitments.

“The ARPA Community Advisory Committee is intended to broaden the City’s knowledge of community needs as funds are awarded to build a stronger, more equitable economy as Flint recovers from the pandemic,” read the City’s release.

When asked how committee members would be selected from the applicant pool, Flint’s interim communications director Caitie O’Neill sent the following emailed statement:

“The Community Advisory Committee members will be selected by a two-pronged approach, strategic appointment and lottery selection process. All interested residents will be required to submit an application for selection. Identifying information on the applications will be redacted during the selection process. The lottery selection process will result in one resident selected per city ward, for a total of nine committee members.”

O’Neill also noted the committee would total 11 to 16 members, but “the additional committee members (up to 16) will be selected through strategic appointment and will be representative of the city and determined by various qualifications including expertise/knowledge within the ARPA funding focus areas.”

According to the press release, committee members will serve up to 6-month terms and be compensated for their time. O’Neill said committee members’ start date is yet to be determined, and the time commitment will depend on the volume of applications the City receives.

The committee’s recommendations will be reviewed by Mayor Neeley and Flint City Council, who will make the final decision on ARPA funding awards.

More information can be found on the city’s new ARPA webpage or by emailing ARPA@CityofFlint.com.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include City of Flint Interim Communications Director Caitie O’Neill’s statements, which had not been received at original press time.