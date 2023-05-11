Flint, MI — In an effort to reduce blight, the City of Flint and Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission are hosting a tire buyback event on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Environmental Rubber Recycling, located at 6515 N. Dort Highway.

Flint residents will receive $1 per tire up to a maximum of 25 tires, or $25 per load of 25 tires or more. Participants must show proof of city of Flint residency.

Only auto and light truck tires will be accepted. This tire disposal event is for residential use only; no commercial vehicles are allowed.

For more information, contact the Blight Elimination Division at (810) 237-2090 or the Waste Services Coordinator at (810) 766-7135 ext. 2605.