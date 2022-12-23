Flint, MI — Hundreds of Flint-area families lined up for Claressa Shields’ annual Christmas toy and food giveaway. This year, the world champion boxer said she pushed to double down on helping families for the holidays.

“I really just want to give back…I really just want to help the community during these hard times,” Shields said. “I wanted to give kids a chance to pick out their own gifts because if their parents can’t make Christmas special at least someone can.”

Shields said last year, they were able to give away $5,000 worth of toys. This year, that number doubled to $10,000.

“Whatever you need to at home better, we have it here,” Shields said.

Gifts included hoverboards, games, dolls, scooters and drones. There were also turkeys toiletries and food bags.

Check out highlights from the giveaway below.

Hundreds of Flint-area families lined up outside of AT Fitness in Mt. Morris Twp., Mich. on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, for world champion boxer Claressa Shields’ annual Christmas giveaway. (Joshua Johnson | Flint Beat)

World champion boxer, Claressa Shields, stops to talk to Flint-area families during her annual Christmas giveaway in Mt. Morris, Twp., Mich. on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (Joshua Johnson | Flint Beat)

More than $10,000 in toys were given away during Claressa Shields’ annual Christmas giveaway on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Gifts included hoverboards, scooters, dolls, games and more. (Joshua Johnson | Flint Beat)

Santa Claus takes a break during Claressa Shields’ annual Christmas giveaway on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 at AT Fitness in Mt. Morris Twp. Mich. (Joshua Johnson | Flint Beat)

Claressa Shields poses with a participant of her annual Christmas giveaway where hundreds of families showed up for free toys, food, and winter gear on Dec. 23, 2022. (Joshua Johnson | Flint Beat)

Local comedian Cheese Stixx dressed as Santa Claus for Claressa Shields’ annual Christmas giveaway on Dec. 23, 2022. (Joshua Johnson | Flint Beat)

A young participant carrying his Christmas gifts and treats from Claressa Shields’ annual Christmas giveaway on Dec. 23, 2022. (Joshua Johnson | Flint Beat)

Piles of food bags were given out during Claressa Shields’ annual Christmas giveaway on Dec. 23, 2022. (Joshua Johnson | Flint Beat)

The signature wall at AT Fitness during Claressa Shields’ annual Christmas giveaway on Dec.23, 2022. (Joshua Johnson | Flint Beat)