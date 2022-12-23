Flint, MI — Hundreds of Flint-area families lined up for Claressa Shields’ annual Christmas toy and food giveaway. This year, the world champion boxer said she pushed to double down on helping families for the holidays.
“I really just want to give back…I really just want to help the community during these hard times,” Shields said. “I wanted to give kids a chance to pick out their own gifts because if their parents can’t make Christmas special at least someone can.”
Shields said last year, they were able to give away $5,000 worth of toys. This year, that number doubled to $10,000.
“Whatever you need to at home better, we have it here,” Shields said.
Gifts included hoverboards, games, dolls, scooters and drones. There were also turkeys toiletries and food bags.
Check out highlights from the giveaway below.