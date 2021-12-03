Flint, MI–Flint native Claressa Shields, the undefeated three-division boxing champion, mixed martial artist, and Olympic gold medalist, was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 2022: Sports list.

Shields is 11-0 in professional boxing and 1-1 in mixed martial arts.

“In boxing all I wanted to do was pave a way for women, develop some kind of blueprint to get women boxers closer to equal pay. With my skills and call outs I’ve changed the boxing world, taking it to the point where other women now know what to do to receive TV exposure, world championships, and compensation–all while being under the age of 30,” Shields said. “It’s just the beginning. I thank Forbes for the recognition. When you are mentioned in the same conversation as Dak Prescott it’s a great thing! I’m honored, and happy to continue changing the world through sports.”

Shields’ manager, Mark Taffet, said the recognition reinforces her beliefs and principles.

“I’m thrilled and so proud of Claressa to see her being recognized as she matures, evolves and fulfills her destiny in sports and in life,” said Taffet. “Accolades like the Forbes 30 Under 30, the Women’s Sports Foundation Sportswoman of the Year, and various organizations’ Fighter of the Year designation continue to reinforce the important and strong stand she takes for women, children, equality, Flint residents, and her many other beliefs and principles. The future is limitless for this outstanding young woman.”

https://t.co/Jmet8LziGN Forbes magazine very prestigious list of the top 30 athletes in the world under the age of 30 Athletes/ Entrepreneurs who will influence the world through their participation in sport! Glad I can be doing it for women’s boxing & MMA — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) December 1, 2021

Shields calls herself the GWOAT, short for Greatest Woman of All Time.

Promoter Dmitry Salita said the recognition is another step towards solidifying that GWOAT status.

“This is another significant step in Claressa’s march towards her GWOAT status inside and outside the ring,” Salita said. “Through her continued, unparalleled success she is raising the voice and recognition of women’s sports worldwide.”