Mt. Morris Twp., MI — World boxing champ, Claressa Shields, is set to host her second annual Christmas giveaway today, Dec. 23, 2022, at AT Fitness located at 2189 Coldwater Rd. from noon to 4 p.m.

According to Shields’ Facebook page this year’s event will be larger than her 2021 giveaway.

“We doing double this year for the Christmas giveaway…You don’t want to miss it. I’m so excited,” was the message on Shields’ Facebook account.

The event will feature a toy and food giveaway including free turkeys and free winter wear for Flint-area families.