Classes Look a Little Different this Fall for Flint College Students

Flint, MI—Colleges in Flint are gearing up for the fall semester with added safety measures and more online class options due to COVID-19. While plans may change as the pandemic unfolds, each college has instituted its own reopening guidelines. Here’s what students can expect when returning to Mott Community College, University of Michigan-Flint and Kettering University this fall.

University of Michigan-Flint

UM-Flint’s semester is already underway. The year begins with a mix of online and in-person classes. After November 20, all classes except for labs and other courses that require face-to-face instruction will be held remotely.

Students, staff and visitors entering any building are subject to health screenings. There are various health checkpoints around campus, but online health questionnaires are available and can be completed prior to arrival. Face coverings are mandatory and anyone who does not comply will be refused entry.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our students back, and we are here for them as we navigate the upcoming academic year,” University Spokesperson Jennifer Hogan said.

Mott Community College

MCC has instituted a five-phase reopening plan and will welcome students back on September 8. Prior to returning, all students and staff will be required to take “MCC Reopening Training.”

Each phase slowly introduces more in-person and on-site operations. MCC’s Executive Cabinet will reevaluate the plan as CDC recommendations develop.

“Three-quarters of our classes will either be totally online or some combination of online or in-person,” Associate Vice President of Institutional Advancement Dale Weighill said. Students must wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines, he said.

Thermal scan temperature monitors will be placed at the entrances of buildings. Students, staff or visitors who have a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees will be asked to leave and contact Health Services.

Advertisement

“President Beverly Walker-Griffea has really led the college in a significant way since March. She’s got us working overtime to make sure we can continue to provide Mott services and educational opportunities while also trying to keep everyone healthy and safe,” Weighill said.

Kettering University

Kettering’s fall term begins October 5. The majority of classes will take place in-person but will be live-streamed as “supplemental learning materials,” according to the university’s website.

Prior to returning to campus, the university is asking students to practice “enhanced social distancing” starting on September 19. This includes:

Staying home

Monitoring one’s health

Maintaining a distance of six feet from others at all times

Avoiding public gatherings

Avoiding the use of public transportation

Once classes start, buildings will be equipped with hand sanitizer stations and disposable wipes. There will be one designated entrance and exit at each building and all visitors will be required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing measures.

Kettering students will be given one Return to Campus kit which includes “two washable Bulldog face masks, hand sanitizer, no-touch tool, a lanyard with ID holder and a forehead thermometer,” according to the website. Temperatures will be taken and a brief health screening will be conducted prior to entry.