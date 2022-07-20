Flint Twp., MI — Communities First, Inc., a Flint-based nonprofit developer, is set to invest in the redevelopment of Baker College’s Flint Twp., Mich. campus with the support of a $4-million grant from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation.

According to a July 20, 2022 press release, Communities First plans to transform the shuttered campus into a mixed-use property that will provide space for “social service organizations, businesses, vocational and technical training, and apartments for individuals and families.”

Trucks parked at a building on Baker College-Flint’s campus in Flint Twp., Mich.

“Thanks to Communities First’s vision and dedication to Flint and Genesee County, this vacant property will become an asset instead of a liability,” said Ridgway White, president and CEO of the Mott Foundation. “The former Baker College campus has tremendous potential for providing enhanced social and educational services, as well as additional safe and affordable housing opportunities.”

Baker College closed its Flint Twp. campus in August 2020 after over a century in the area. The campus sits on more than 40 acres and boasts over 400,000 square feet of building space, including two dormitories, a library, and various classroom and office buildings.

“This site represents an important investment in our community,” said Glenn Wilson, president and CEO of Communities First. “We plan to locate resources and opportunities there that will empower people to reach their personal and professional goals.”

According to the release, Communities First has already begun talks with partners interested in leasing or purchasing parts of the campus, though those partners were not named.