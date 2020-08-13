Community forum set for planned sports complex on Flint’s north side

Flint, Mich. — Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village is hosting a community forum for their upcoming Flint Sports Complex today, August 13, 2020, from 3:30 to 5 pm.

The forum will also be livestreamed on their Facebook page for those who are unable to attend and in-person participants are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Announcements for the planned complex kicked off in January after the youth hub also known as SBEV received $250,000 grant from The NFL Foundation Grassroots program for the project.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone for being here today, for supporting us in this initiative. The community, the city of Flint, they really embraced us. All of our funders, everyone was on board. This is not just a win for Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village, but this is a win for the city of Flint,” said SBEV Executive Director Maryum Rasool during a January 2020 press conference.

Complimentary food will be served, SBEV is also holding a raffle to win a flat-screen television and the winner will be announced at the event’s end. Attendees will have the chance to register for the upcoming fall after-school programming and respond to the 2020 Census.

Details

What: SBEV Flint Sports Complex Community Forum

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2020

Time: 3:30 – 5 p.m.

Where: Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village, 4119 N. Saginaw St, Flint 48505

For more information about the event, contact Maryum Rasool at (810) 210-2869 or Linnell McKenney at (810) 695-1006. You can also reach our team at (810) 893-6098 or by email at info@sbev.org.

SBEV serves as a community hub on Flint’s north side by providing youth programming including a number of sports programs, after school tutoring, youth journalism, dance, and art.