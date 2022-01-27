FLINT, MI — In 2021, Flint nearly tied its record for yearly homicides ending the year with an estimated 70 homicides including murder, manslaughter, negligent vehicular homicide, and justifiable homicide.

A group of community partners from the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, Flint Beat, Flint Neighborhoods United, Michigan State University, and WOW Outreach have come together to help work with the Flint community to find solutions for the city’s ongoing gun violence issue.

Part of this process includes having community members fill out a survey to find out how residents feel about gun violence and what they think the solution is.

We want your input. We know that the people closest to the problem are also closest to the solution.

Please, take time to complete our survey as we all work together to help create a safer environment for Flint families.