Flint, MI– Community members are holding a protest Dec. 31 to oppose the reopening of Genesee County schools due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Genesee County schools are scheduled to reopen on Jan. 3, 2022, without a mask mandate in place.

On Dec. 31, Bishop Chris Martin will join local parents, staff, and students of Genesee County school districts at Cathedral of Faith Church to protest reopening, and call on government leaders to reinstate various safety measures.

“The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus is highly transmissible, and schools are not safe right now, for students or staff,” Martin said in a press release. “We are recommending that schools remain closed until Tuesday, January 18th to forecast the impact of the latest COVID surge effectively.”

According to the release, the group will be calling on the Genesee County Board of Commissioners to reinstate the mask mandate for local school districts. They are also calling on the school districts to provide virtual options for students “until the surge slows down.”

The protest will take place at Cathedral of Faith Church, 6031 DuPont St., Flint, MI 48505 on Friday, Dec. 31, at 11am.