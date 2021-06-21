Flint, MI—Flint native and Southwestern graduate Aiesha Lewis brought the “Concrete Jungle” that is Riverbank Park to life on Saturday, June 18, with a new concert series.

Lewis runs an organization called Sprout Worldwide, aimed at being a platform for local artists to showcase their talents. Lewis believes that community growth stems from supporting the youth and the arts, and creating engaging activities for all.

With few performance opportunities in the city of Flint, Lewis said she wanted to create a space for the artists and musicians to work on their craft safely.

Enter the Concrete Jungle. A concert series over the summer put on by Sprout Worldwide, in collaboration with The810 Flow and the What’s Up Downtown Project, held at the amphitheater at Riverbank Park in Downtown Flint.

Friday was the first event of the series and featured a lineup of artists of the ‘Flintdustry.’ Names like G-S tha DreaM, BayBro, and Jernē graced the stage and kept the music flowing with help from DJ Vibe Dealer. Appearances were made by other local talent like Jeff Skigh, Cameron Tyler, Figga DaKid, Ace Gabbana, Sway Montoya, and Elijah Waan.

Kady Yellow, director of the What’s Up Downtown Project, said almost 200 people attended the concert.

“I hope each show is bigger, more diverse, and more inclusive than the one before. I hope people come back show after show, having more fun than they had at the last,” Lewis said.

“The best part was seeing the artists on stage having the absolute time of their lives,” she said.

You can find out more information about the future Concrete Jungle events on July 2, and July 17, by following Sprout Worldwide on Facebook.

