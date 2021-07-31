Flint, MI— Congress approved legislation July 30 that would provide $5 million to the Flint Registry.

The Flint Registry is a community project that promotes health and wellness programs for those exposed to lead-poisoned water between 2014 and 2015 at addresses serviced by the Flint water system.

Director of the MSU-Hurley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha led the Registry initiate along with several community partners.

“This federal funding will continue to help children and families impacted by the Flint water crisis gain access to the health resources they need,” Hanna-Attisha said in a press release. “Over 22,000 referrals have been made from the Flint Registry to critical services like early education, health care and food assistance.”

Congressman Dan Kildee introduced the Flint Registry to Congress, and former President Barack Obama signed it into law in 2016.

“The Flint Registry continues to play a critical role in Flint’s recovery, connecting families and children to the services they need to minimize the health impacts of lead,” Kildee said. “I am proud to have worked to secure an increase in funding that will allow the Flint Registry to continue critical services to Flint families and create jobs in Flint. In Congress, I will continue to fight for Flint families to ensure they have the resources they need to recover from with Flint water crisis.”

Last year, congress passed $4.5 million to fund the program through 2021.

“I am grateful for Congressman Kildee’s support and leadership in advocating for increased funding for the Flint Registry to ensure these vital services remain available,” Hanna-Attisha said.

To learn more about the registry or sign up, click here.