Flint, MI — Congressman Dan Kildee, who represents Flint and the rest of Michigan’s 8th Congressional District, announced today he will not seek re-election in 2024.

“I have decided to not seek re-election and will leave Congress at the end of my term on January 3, 2025,” Kildee shared in a Nov. 16 press release.

A Flint Northern alum, the life-long Michigander began his career in politics by serving on the Flint Community Schools Board at age 18. After serving on the Genesee County Board of Commissioners for over a decade, Kildee was elected Genesee County Treasurer in 1996. He subsequently was re-elected for three more terms before resigning to co-found the Center for Community Progress in 2009.

After his late uncle, Dale Kildee, declared he would retire from Congress in 2011, the now-congressman declared his candidacy and won his uncle’s seat in the 2012 election.

Over the years, Kildee has served as a champion for Flint causes, securing funding for many local programs, developments and nonprofits that serve his hometown and the surrounding region.

Earlier this year, the congressman was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a form of cancer, which played into his decision to not run for re-election next year.

“I was first elected to public office when I was 18 years old. Nearly five decades later, I continue to love public service and the work I do every day. For most of this year, I saw myself continuing to serve and was actively planning another campaign. But there are times in all our lives that make you reassess your own future and path. For me, being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year was one of those moments. Thankfully, earlier this year I had successful surgery and I’m cancer-free,” Kildee shared in a Nov. 16 statement. “But after spending time with my wife, children and grandchildren and contemplating our future, the time has come for me to step back from public office. Running for office, ultimately, is a personal decision first. And this was not an easy decision to make. But I know it’s the right one for me and for my family.”

In his outgoing message, the congressman thanked his staff and family, as well as the Michiganders who have supported him term-after-term.

He added that while he’s leaving Congress, he does not intend to retire, but to continue to serve Flint and mid-Michigan “just outside of elected office.”