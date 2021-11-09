FLINT—Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05), Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, will hold a press conference tomorrow, Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 11 a.m in Flint to highlight how the Build Back Better budget would help Michigan families with children.

At Mott Community College’s Early Childhood Learning Center, Kildee will discuss how he’s working to lower child care and everyday family costs for Michigan families. The Build Back Better budget would secure universal pre-school for all 3- and 4-year-old Michigan children, ensure that Michigan families pay no more than 7% of their income on child care, and extend the Child Tax Credit, a monthly tax cut for families with children to help pay for groceries, school supplies, and rent. Democrats first expanded the Child Tax Credit in the American Rescue Plan.

WHO: Congressman Kildee

Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea, MCC President

Susan Lechota, MCC ECLC Director

Sharoda Love-Wilson, Local Parent

Jennifer and Ryan Logan, Local Parents

WHAT: Press Conference on Legislation to Help Michigan

Families with Children

WHEN: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. ET

WHERE: Mott Community College Early Childhood Learning

Center, 1509 E Court St., Flint, Mich., 48503