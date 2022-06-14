If you see a hike in energy costs this summer you might want to scale back usage to save during “on-peak” hours.

Consumers Energy kicked off its summer rates, increasing utility costs during “on-peak” hours from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday from June 1 to Sept. 30, 2022.

The “on-peak” rate price is Monday through Friday, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., the electricity rate will be about 1.5 times higher than the “off-peak” rate price.

During the “off-peak” rate price, customers are expected to pay a lower rate price for electricity used outside of on-peak times and during the non-summer months of October through May.

Consumers advise customers to reduce electricity use during the “on-peak” time, or shift use to morning, nights, and weekends.