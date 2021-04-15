Flint, MI– During the recessed Flint City Council meeting on April 14, the council approved three appointments, two of which have been on council agendas for more than a month.

The council voted to approve the appointment of Michael Brown as the new Director of the Department of Public Works, the appointment of Shelbi Frayer as the City’s new Chief Financial Officer, and the appointment of Sharon M. Bradley to the Human Relations Commission.

Brown started on March 1, and the position had been vacant since September of last year. On March 17, the appointment failed to move out of committee meeting and into council. It was presented to the council for reconsideration on March 22, but got postponed.

Brown has worked in multiple wastewater plants in the past, according to a press release sent out by the city today. He was the utilities administrator at the wastewater treatment plant until 2011, the chief chemist for the city of Saginaw’s Wastewater Treatment Plant, and most recently, an operations supervisor for two wastewater plants in Oakland County.

He holds multiple licenses related to wastewater and water, as well as a State of Michigan teaching certificate in secondary education for mathematics and chemistry, which are two subjects he taught for the I.G.N.I.T.E. program in Mt. Morris.

In this role, Brown will oversee infrastructure systems including water, sewer, transportation and the water treatment plant.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced Frayer as the new Chief Financial Officer on Feb. 24.

On March 3, her appointment failed to move from a committee meeting to a regular council meeting, so it was put back on the council agenda for reconsideration on March 22, where it was moved back to committee.

The committee meeting on April 7, ended for a lack of a quorum, so this item was sent to the Special Affairs Committee meeting on April 12 where it was sent to council. But before the council got to the item during that council meeting, they recessed to Wednesday at 6 p.m.

At the meeting on April 14, the council voted to approve her appointment.

She previously served as the chief strategy and financial officer for the City of Lansing, and served the State of Michigan in different roles including executive director for the Financial Review Commission, director of the Office of School Review and Fiscal Accountability, and director of Local Government.

As CFO, Frayer will oversee all aspects of the city’s finances.

Bradley was approved to a one-year term on the Human Relations Commission, which was reestablished in February. Its operations ceased when Flint was under an emergency manager.

The purpose of the commission is to promote positive relationships, and ensure fair treatment regarding employment, healthcare, education, housing, city planning, and public accommodation. It is also supposed to educate the public on city government operations and structure, as well as implement anti-racism programming and support residents who need to file complaints.

Bradley was appointed by Councilman Herbert Winfrey from the 6th Ward.

She has a degree from Mott Community College in business management, and worked at various banks before her retirement in 2017. She is currently the president of the Glendale Hills Neighborhood Association.

Winfrey praised Bradley for her work ethic, and said she would be a good addition to the commission.