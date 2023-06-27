Flint, MI — Flint City Councilman Eric Mays and Councilwoman Tonya Burns have called a special meeting to discuss the city’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the Dome Auditorium of Flint City Hall.

According to a June 26 council press release, Mays’ and Burns’ reasoning for calling the meeting include:

To discuss the “unlawful” American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Community Advisory Committee.

To discuss the estimated $30-$50 million dollars in unspent ARPA funds; and

Other general city business. Office of the City Council Public Notice

The special meeting comes after council voted to cancel its remaining meetings in June.

Flint City Hall is located at 1101 Saginaw St.