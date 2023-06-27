Flint, MI — Flint City Councilman Eric Mays and Councilwoman Tonya Burns have called a special meeting to discuss the city’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the Dome Auditorium of Flint City Hall.
According to a June 26 council press release, Mays’ and Burns’ reasoning for calling the meeting include:
Office of the City Council Public Notice
- To discuss the “unlawful” American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Community Advisory Committee.
- To discuss the estimated $30-$50 million dollars in unspent ARPA funds; and
- Other general city business.
The special meeting comes after council voted to cancel its remaining meetings in June.
Flint City Hall is located at 1101 Saginaw St.
This has gone on way too long. Residents have a right to know how ALL THE ARPA FUNDS were spent. Going from 30,000-50,000 at a time without approval is BS. Now there is only 30-50 million left! The Council and Mayor all need to be at this meeting and explain themselves. Not argue amongst themselves! This City is a business. Voted by the people for the people. Not for them.
