Flint, MI — Genesee County Clerk Domonique Clemons has called for a special recall election for current Flint City Councilwoman Eva Worthing’s position.

In a notice on Dec. 15, 2023, Clemons wrote that it was determined 546 signatures were collected on a recall petition filed against Worthing back in June, surpassing the 510 required to trigger a recall election.

“Therefore, as required by Michigan law, I hereby call for a special recall election for the office of Flint City Council member in Ward 9 for Tuesday, May 7, 2023,” he wrote in the notice.

The notice further states that eligible individuals looking to file as a 9th ward candidate in the recall election must do so by “no later than 4 p.m. on January 23, 2024” with the Flint City Clerk’s office.