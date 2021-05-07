Genesee County, MI— For the second week in a row, COVID cases in Flint and Genesee County are decreasing.
During the week of April 18, Genesee County confirmed approximately 1,300 cases, according to a report by the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions. Now, that number is just under 800 cases for the week of April 25.
Flint accounts for one-quarter of all cases, approximately 200.
According to the FCHES, Flint had the ninth highest rate of cases in March but fell to twenty-first place out of all 28 municipalities in April.
Testing positivity rates also declined 0.5% from 15.8% to 15.3%.
The decrease is likely because vaccination rates have increased, thus fewer people are catching the virus, Rick Sadler said, a geographer and assistant professor at the College of Human Medicine at Michigan State University.
At present, 44% of Genesee County residents have received their first vaccine while 31% are fully vaccinated.
Health officials continue to urge residents to play their part by masking up, washing their hands, and getting vaccinated.