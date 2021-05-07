Genesee County, MI— For the second week in a row, COVID cases in Flint and Genesee County are decreasing.

During the week of April 18, Genesee County confirmed approximately 1,300 cases, according to a report by the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions. Now, that number is just under 800 cases for the week of April 25.

Flint accounts for one-quarter of all cases, approximately 200.

Courtesy of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions

According to the FCHES, Flint had the ninth highest rate of cases in March but fell to twenty-first place out of all 28 municipalities in April.

Testing positivity rates also declined 0.5% from 15.8% to 15.3%.

The decrease is likely because vaccination rates have increased, thus fewer people are catching the virus, Rick Sadler said, a geographer and assistant professor at the College of Human Medicine at Michigan State University.

At present, 44% of Genesee County residents have received their first vaccine while 31% are fully vaccinated.

Health officials continue to urge residents to play their part by masking up, washing their hands, and getting vaccinated.