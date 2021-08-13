Genesee County, MI— Since last week, COVID case counts increased by 22% in Genesee County, according to a recent report by the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions.

The current case rate is 95 new COVID infections per 100,000 county residents, which is double last week’s rate.

In Genesee County, there were approximately 170 cases, with just under 35 coming from Flint.

Courtesy of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions

FCHES also reported that hospitalizations are on the rise as the more contagious Delta Variant continues to spread.

At present, 25.1% of Genesee County youth ages 12-15 have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 20.1% are fully vaccinated.

Vaccination numbers among residents over the age of 16 increased by less than one percent since the previous week. Approximately 53.9% have received their first dose, while 44.8% % are fully vaccinated.

FCHES urges residents to get vaccinated to continue fighting the spread. For more information, call the Genesee County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 810-344-4800.