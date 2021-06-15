Genesee County, MI— Since last week, COVID cases have declined by 43% in Flint and 51% for Genesee County, according to a report by the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions.

Overall, the county saw less than 50 cases for the week with approximately 15 cases from Flint.

Testing positivity rate also declined from 4.7% to 3% countywide.

At present, 40% of Genesee County’s total population of people over 16-years-old are fully vaccinated and 50% have received their first dose, according to the FCHES.

A highly contagious strain of the coronavirus known as the Delta Variant is on the rise in the U.S., according to health officials.

The variant accounts for 6% of all new infections in the U.S., according to the FCHES.

The most severe Delta cases occur in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals, local health officials said.

Those between the ages of 12 to 17 are currently authorized to get the Pfizer vaccine. They can receive the shot at the Diplomat Pharmacy Building located at 4100 S. Saginaw St., Flint. Drop-in patients are accepted Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.