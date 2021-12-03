Genesee County, MI— COVID cases in Flint and Genesee County have seen a steady increase over the last three weeks, according to a report by the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions.

Cases in Genesee County increased from 924 to 1,629 for the week of Nov. 14. In Flint, cases increased from 274 to 394.

The testing positivity rate has also increased from 22% to 24%.

Courtesy of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions

Race data continues to lag. Of the 394 cases reported in Flint for the week of Nov. 14, 204 were of an unknown race while 100 were African American.

Currently, 53.9% of Genesee County residents aged 12 and older have received their first dose of a vaccine, while 48.7% are fully vaccinated.