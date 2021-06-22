Genesee County, MI— For the eighth consecutive week, COVID cases in Flint and Genesee County are decreasing.

Countywide, cases have decreased by 58% and 89% in Flint, according to a recent report by the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions.

Overall, the county saw approximately 25 cases for the week with around 5 cases from Flint.

Testing positivity rate also declined from 3% to 1.3% across Genesee County.

Vaccination rates have been increasing by about 1% each week, according to FCHES reports.

At present, 41% of Genesee County’s total population of people over 16 years old are fully vaccinated and 50.6% have received their first dose, according to the FCHES.

Those between the ages of 12 to 17 are only authorized to get the Pfizer vaccine. They can receive the shot at the Diplomat Pharmacy Building located at 4100 S. Saginaw St., Flint. Drop-in patients are accepted Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.