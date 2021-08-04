Genesee County, MI—COVID cases in Genesee County have doubled since last week, according to a recent report by the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions.

The county saw approximately 61 cases, with 18 coming from Flint, according to the report.

The last time COVID numbers broke 60 cases occurred the week of May 23, FCHES said.

Testing positivity rate also increased from 1.8% to 3%. This is the fourth consecutive week cases have increased for the county.

At present, 22.8% of Genesee County youth ages 12-15 have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 18.7% are fully vaccinated. Vaccination rates for this age group increased less than 1% since the previous week.

Vaccination numbers among residents over the age of 16 have also increased by less than one percent. Approximately 53% have received their first dose, while 44% are fully vaccinated.

For more information, call the Genesee County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 810-344-4800.