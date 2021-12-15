Genesee County, MI— After a slight dip, COVID cases in Flint and Genesee County have shown an increase since the previous reporting week, according to a report by the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions.

Courtesy of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions

Cases in Genesee County increased from 1,458 to 2,015 for the week of Nov. 28. In Flint, cases also increase from 309 to 388.

However, testing positivity rate has decreased from 26.5% to 25.5%.

Race data continues to lag. Of the 388 cases reported in Flint for the week of Nov. 28, 208 were of an unknown race while 80 were African American.

As of Dec. 2, 86% of all hospitalizations in Genesee County are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Courtesy of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions

Currently, 54.8% of Genesee County residents age 12 and older have received their first dose while 49.5% are fully vaccinated.