Genesee County, MI— COVID cases in Genesee County have doubled since the previous reporting week according to a recent report by the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions.

Cases in Genesee County increased from 2,613 to 4,447 for the week of Jan. 2. Of those cases, approximately 1,200 came from Flint.

Courtesy of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions

Testing positivity rate has also increased from to 34.8%, to 38.6%, higher than Michigan’s rate of 33.1%.

As of Jan. 4, 73% of individuals admitted to area hospitals are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 27% are vaccinated.

Weekly cases in Genesee County are at an all-time high, approximately 1,584 per 100,000 residents according to MI Safe Start data. However, FCHES reports that numbers are likely higher.

Courtesy of MI Safe Start

“Case numbers are setting record highs but are likely much higher due to an overall lack of rapid testing, an inability to find PCR test appointments, and under-reported at-home tests results,” FCHES officials stated.

Currently, 56.5% of County residents aged 12 and older have received their first vaccine while 51.1% are fully vaccinated.