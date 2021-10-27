Genesee County, MI—After a three-week plateau, cases in Flint and Genesee County are on the rise, with Flint seeing an “alarming” 30% increase” since the previous week, according to a report by the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions.

Genesee County had an overall 12% increase in case counts between Oct. 3 – Oct. 10. Total cases in Genesee County neared 1,200 with approximately 160 cases from Flint.

FCHES officials stated that this may be driven by a “plateau” in daily tests and recommends that residents continue to be tested frequently.

Courtesy of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions

Testing positivity rate has also jumped from 11% to 16.6% since the previous reporting week.

Race data continues to lag. Of the 160 cases reported in Flint for the week of Oct. 10, 86 were of an unknown race while 23 were African American. FCHES officials said they expect these numbers to increase significantly by next week once lag cases are officially reported.

Currently, 56.7% of Genesee County residents aged 12 and older have received their first dose, while 52.3% are fully vaccinated.