Genesee County, MI— After a slight rise, COVID cases in Flint and Genesee County have shown a decrease since the previous reporting week, according to a report by the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions.

Cases in Genesee County decreased from 2,015to 1,648 for the week of Dec 5. In Flint, cases also decreased from 388 to 317.

Courtesy of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions

Testing rate has decreased from 25.5% to 24%. This is significantly higher than Michigan’s overall positivity rate of 16.4%.

Race data continues to lag. Of the 317 cases reported in Flint for the week of Dec. 5 165 were of an unknown race while 66 were African American.

Since the week of Dec. 2, the percentage of fully vaccinated individuals admitted to a hospital in Genesee County increased from 14% to 26%.

Courtesy of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions

For December, 74% of all hospitalizations in Genesee County are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals.

Currently, 55.2% of Genesee County residents aged 12 and older have received their first dose while 50% are fully vaccinated.