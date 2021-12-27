Genesee County, MI—COVID cases in Flint and Genesee County have shown a for the second week in a row, according to a report by the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions.

Cases in Genesee County decreased from 1,648 to 1,332 for the week of Dec 12. In Flint, cases also decreased from 317 to 235.

Courtesy of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions

Testing positivity rate has also decreased from 24% to 22.5%.

Race data continues to lag. Of the 235 cases reported in Flint for the week of Dec. 12, 144 were of an unknown race while 39 were African American.

Currently, 55.7% of Genesee County residents aged 12 and older have received their first dose while 50.7% are fully vaccinated.