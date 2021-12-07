Genesee County, MI— COVID cases in Flint and Genesee County have shown a slight decrease since the previous reporting week, according to a report by the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions.

Cases in Genesee County decreased from 1,629 to 1,458 for the week of Nov. 20. In Flint, cases decreased from 394 to 309.

However, testing positivity rate has increased from 24% to 26.5%.

Courtesy of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions

Race data continues to lag. Of the 309 cases reported in Flint for the week of Nov. 20 140 were of an unknown race while 60 were African American.

An analysis of the “unknown” cases by FCHES shows that there is not a relationship between COVID infections and race.

“The majority of unknown cases cluster toward less African American populations, easing concerns that disparities have reemerged,” the FCHES report stated.

Courtesy of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions

Currently, 54% of Genesee County residents age 12 and older have received their first dose while 48.9% are fully vaccinated.