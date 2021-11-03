Genesee County, MI—COVID cases continue to fluctuate week after week.

In Genesee County, cases decreased 10%, down from 797 to 719 for the week of Oct. 17. In the City of Flint, cases increased 10%, up from127 to 139 for the same week, according to a recent report from the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions.

Recent data from the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions shows a slight increase in COVID cases in Flint and a slight decrease for Genesee County overall during the week of October 17, 2021 (Courtesy of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions)

Testing positivity rate has also decreased from 16.6% to 15% since the previous reporting week.

Race data continues to lag. Of the 139 cases reported in Flint for the week of Oct. 17, 77 were of an unknown race while 32 were African American. FCHES officials said they expect these numbers to increase once lag cases are officially reported.

Currently, 57.1% of Genesee County residents aged 12 and older have received their first dose of a vaccine, while 52.6% are fully vaccinated.’